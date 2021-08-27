Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.52 (OTCMKTS:CPKF)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) announced a dividend on Friday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.
Shares of Chesapeake Financial Shares stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $141.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile
See Also: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.