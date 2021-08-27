Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $26.44 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 177,465 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.0% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in Apple by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Apple by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $147.54 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $151.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.