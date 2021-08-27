Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Update

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CVR stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.04. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $33.60.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $8.36 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 408.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 35,171 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

