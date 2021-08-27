Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chindata Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CD opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Chindata Group has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of -222.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.02.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chindata Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 2,045.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,558 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chindata Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.