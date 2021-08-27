Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Gap Down to $13.67

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.67, but opened at $13.11. Chinook Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 7,449 shares trading hands.

KDNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.06.

In related news, CEO Eric Dobmeier acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $82,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 45.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

