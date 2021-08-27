ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Up 161.8% in August

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a growth of 161.8% from the July 29th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IMOS opened at $40.74 on Friday. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.47.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.5679 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 250,068.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 40,011 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 2nd quarter worth about $991,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter worth about $677,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 27,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.