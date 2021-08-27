Christopher Bohrson Sells 1,000 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $30,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,068 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,438.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Bohrson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of Cohu stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $31,900.00.

Shares of COHU traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.56. 687,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,508. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. Analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cohu by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Cohu by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cohu by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 17,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cohu by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,931,000 after buying an additional 17,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COHU shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cohu in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

