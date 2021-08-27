Christopher Tutton Sells 910 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fox Factory stock opened at $149.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.95 and a 12-month high of $172.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.