Christopher Tutton Sells 910 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Fox Factory stock opened at $149.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.95 and a 12-month high of $172.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.
About Fox Factory
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
