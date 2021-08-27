Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.06.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CB. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

NYSE CB traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.23. 49,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,920. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chubb will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,024 shares of company stock valued at $8,681,754 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 1.2% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 13.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Chubb by 6.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 2.3% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

