Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $82.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $98.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 35.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.