CIBC Reiterates $51.00 Rating for Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI)‘s stock had its “$51.00” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.92.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Shares of HDI stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$37.87. The company had a trading volume of 18,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,194. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$36.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$804.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of C$20.68 and a one year high of C$40.80.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$415.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$394.96 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution will post 3.5272371 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.