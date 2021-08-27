CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at CIBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$90.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BNS. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “na” rating and set a C$83.00 target price (up from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$85.19.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS stock opened at C$79.80 on Wednesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$53.54 and a one year high of C$82.35. The firm has a market cap of C$96.97 billion and a PE ratio of 12.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$79.39.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.85 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.8999998 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.