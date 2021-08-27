Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.8% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $45,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $59.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.