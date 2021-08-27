Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.80.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.