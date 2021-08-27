Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) had its price target upped by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 98.03% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Citi Trends stock opened at $83.32 on Wednesday. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.01. The firm has a market cap of $773.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.77.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 7.95%. Research analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $382,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,084,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the second quarter worth $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 133.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 93.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 218.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

