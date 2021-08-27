Citigroup Begins Coverage on Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $67.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.75. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $69.13.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 190.65% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $942,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

