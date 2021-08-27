Citigroup Lowers Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DNOPY. raised Dino Polska from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Erste Group raised Dino Polska from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

OTCMKTS:DNOPY opened at $42.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.75. Dino Polska has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $42.13.

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bakery, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food and small household appliance products.

