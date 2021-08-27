Citigroup Raises salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $280.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $297.55.

salesforce.com stock opened at $267.79 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

