Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 0.9% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $19,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 70,116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $322.56. The company had a trading volume of 95,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $323.52. The company has a market capitalization of $342.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.