Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 104 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 271,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.46. 11,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,882. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.14 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.43. The company has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

