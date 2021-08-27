Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Chevron by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $2.01 on Friday, hitting $99.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,358,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.65. The company has a market capitalization of $191.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

