Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $4.49 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 70.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,738 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,962 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 29,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,526 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.15. The company had a trading volume of 123,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,481,654. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $100.34 and a one year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

