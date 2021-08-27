Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $8.06 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in AON were worth $8,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $942,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 662.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,415,000 after purchasing an additional 956,877 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,780,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of AON by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,593,000 after acquiring an additional 550,588 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $123,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AON. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.61.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $281.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,452. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $283.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.73.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

