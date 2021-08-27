Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 36,427 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 720.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,486 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,427 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.1% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,726 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 95.9% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 6,067 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 20.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 16,139 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 121,699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,813,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,050,470. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.30 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.70.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

