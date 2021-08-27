Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 1,743 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.2% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 54.3% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 21,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.0% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its position in AT&T by 11.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 257,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 26,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $27.15. 942,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,295,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.25. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

