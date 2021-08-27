Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 9,139 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,139 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

IVW stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.16. 2,736,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,927. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $77.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.84.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

