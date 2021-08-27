City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.400-$1.430 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CIO stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 388,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $701.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.83.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in City Office REIT stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

