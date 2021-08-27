Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Short Interest Down 89.6% in August

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 89.6% from the July 29th total of 132,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

TSPCF opened at $2.05 on Friday. Cleanaway Waste Management has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05.

Get Cleanaway Waste Management alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cleanaway Waste Management to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. The company offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.