Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:CUV)

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:CUV) announced a interim dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Get Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Brenda Shanahan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$27.67 ($19.77), for a total transaction of A$691,775.00 ($494,125.00). Also, insider Philippe Wolgen sold 102,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$30.45 ($21.75), for a total transaction of A$3,127,317.70 ($2,233,798.36).

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering drugs for the treatment of patients with severe genetic and skin disorders worldwide. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.