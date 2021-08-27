CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in CME Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,960,000 after purchasing an additional 555,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,852 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,598,000 after purchasing an additional 135,019 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in CME Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,496,000 after purchasing an additional 899,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,301,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,301,000 after purchasing an additional 417,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.49. 17,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,271. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.33. The company has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

In other news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,592 shares of company stock worth $2,838,219. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CME shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

