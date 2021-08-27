Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Boosts Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises about 1.4% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $20,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

CNI traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.35. 1,137,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,968. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.28. The company has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $98.69 and a 52 week high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

CNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.87.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

