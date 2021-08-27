Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Buys 430 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Markel makes up about 1.7% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Markel were worth $24,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 158.0% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 97,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,445,000 after acquiring an additional 59,891 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Markel during the first quarter worth $45,194,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Markel during the first quarter worth $43,602,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Markel by 40.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 106,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,159,000 after acquiring an additional 30,542 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the first quarter worth $28,490,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL traded up $8.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,272.80. The stock had a trading volume of 19,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,423. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,223.62. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $913.04 and a 12-month high of $1,288.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

