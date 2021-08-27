Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases 1,507 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned 0.14% of Viasat worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Viasat by 80.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 959,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,829,000 after buying an additional 428,446 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Viasat by 385.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 264,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after buying an additional 210,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Viasat by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,460,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,511,000 after buying an additional 195,758 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth about $8,640,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the second quarter worth about $7,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Viasat stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.25. The stock had a trading volume of 875,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,505. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.48. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 111.00, a P/E/G ratio of 93.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

