Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 111.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Pfizer by 125.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,145 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 39.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Pfizer by 113.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,816,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,877 shares during the period. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.60. 32,821,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,158,455. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.95. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $261.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

