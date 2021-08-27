Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Reduces Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 21.7% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 62.0% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 490.5% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.35. 1,254,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,023. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $157.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

