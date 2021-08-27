Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.58. 4,278,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,669,019. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

