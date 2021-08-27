Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 1,572 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.45. 5,895,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,858,342. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.