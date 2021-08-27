Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Trading Up 5.1%

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)’s share price was up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.23 and last traded at $34.23. Approximately 943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 629,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COHU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Get Cohu alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.34.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. Analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Luis A. Muller bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.22 per share, with a total value of $99,904.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $175,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,670. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 182.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Company Profile (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.