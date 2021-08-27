ColossusXT 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,418.00 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 39.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded down 35% against the US dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $3,418.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000151 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008114 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000717 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,124,827,585 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

