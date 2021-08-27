Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COLM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth approximately $57,826,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,006,000 after buying an additional 474,751 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 52.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 883,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,332,000 after buying an additional 304,848 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 107.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,285,000 after buying an additional 295,892 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 907.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 225,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,222,000 after buying an additional 203,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

COLM traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.21. 539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,683. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.68. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

