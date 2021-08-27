Column Capital Advisors LLC Buys 654 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 260,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,083,000 after acquiring an additional 65,612 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,954. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.47 and a 12 month high of $108.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.88.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

