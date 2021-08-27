Column Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 4,440 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.20. 40,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,477. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.