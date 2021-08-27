Column Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $2,060,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 16.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 43.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 24,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $2,898,023.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at $126,074.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,957,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 179,873 shares of company stock valued at $21,236,722 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FND traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.98. 10,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,419. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.38 and a 12-month high of $128.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.55.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.