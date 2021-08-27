Column Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Column Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.1% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.30. 254,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,259,173. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.32. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

