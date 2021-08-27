Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,231 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,055 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 19,303 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 379,687 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,650,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,043 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.00. 8,082,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,347,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $270.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.