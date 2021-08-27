Comparing Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) and Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) and Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.2% of Alarm.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Bottomline Technologies (de) shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Alarm.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Bottomline Technologies (de) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alarm.com and Bottomline Technologies (de)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarm.com $618.00 million 6.55 $76.66 million $1.30 62.41 Bottomline Technologies (de) $471.40 million 4.07 -$16.29 million $0.20 211.55

Alarm.com has higher revenue and earnings than Bottomline Technologies (de). Alarm.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bottomline Technologies (de), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alarm.com and Bottomline Technologies (de)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarm.com 11.90% 15.39% 8.44% Bottomline Technologies (de) -3.46% 2.27% 1.23%

Volatility and Risk

Alarm.com has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bottomline Technologies (de) has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Alarm.com and Bottomline Technologies (de), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarm.com 0 3 4 1 2.75 Bottomline Technologies (de) 0 2 4 0 2.67

Alarm.com presently has a consensus target price of $104.57, indicating a potential upside of 28.89%. Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus target price of $47.20, indicating a potential upside of 11.56%. Given Alarm.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alarm.com is more favorable than Bottomline Technologies (de).

Summary

Alarm.com beats Bottomline Technologies (de) on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions. The Other segment focuses on the research and development of home and commercial automation, as well as energy management products and services. The company was founded by Jean-Paul Martin and Alison J. Slavin in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management. The Banking Solutions segment offers solutions that are specifically designed for banking and financial institution customers. The Payments and Transactional Documents segment supplies software products that provide a range of financial business process management solutions including making and collecting payments, sending and receiving invoices, and generating and storing business documents. The Other segment consists healthcare and cyber fraud and risk management solutions. The company was founded by Daniel M. McGurl and James L. Loomis in May 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, NH.

