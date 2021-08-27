Comparing ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) and Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) and Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ICU Medical and Globus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical 8.07% 8.67% 7.41% Globus Medical 19.83% 14.10% 12.72%

This table compares ICU Medical and Globus Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical $1.27 billion 3.25 $86.87 million $6.13 31.81 Globus Medical $789.04 million 10.18 $102.29 million $1.44 55.57

Globus Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ICU Medical. ICU Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

ICU Medical has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Medical has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ICU Medical and Globus Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICU Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Globus Medical 0 3 8 0 2.73

ICU Medical presently has a consensus price target of $222.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.10%. Globus Medical has a consensus price target of $82.18, suggesting a potential upside of 2.70%. Given ICU Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ICU Medical is more favorable than Globus Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of ICU Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of Globus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of ICU Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Globus Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Globus Medical beats ICU Medical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors. The company was founded by George A. Lopez in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives. The company also offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including fracture plates, compression screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems; and hip and knee joint solutions, including modular hip stems and acetabular cups, as well as posterior stabilizing and cruciate retaining knee arthroplasty implants. In addition, it distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue based products; and COALITION, COALITION MIS, COALITION AGX, MONUMENT, MAGNIFY-S, HEDRON IATM, HEDRON ICTM, INDEPENDENCE, INDEPENDENCE MIS, FORTIFY and XPAND families, SABLETM, RISE, RISE INTRALIF, RISE-L, ELSA, ELSA ATP, RASS, ALTERA, ARIEL, LATIS, CALIBER and CALIBER-L products. Globus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

