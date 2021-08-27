Comparing Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) & Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) and Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Security Federal and Sberbank of Russia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Federal 20.99% 9.04% 0.86% Sberbank of Russia 38.59% 21.42% 2.97%

Security Federal has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sberbank of Russia has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Security Federal and Sberbank of Russia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Federal $48.52 million 2.12 $7.05 million N/A N/A Sberbank of Russia $44.32 billion 2.21 $10.50 billion N/A N/A

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than Security Federal.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Security Federal and Sberbank of Russia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A Sberbank of Russia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Sberbank of Russia shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Security Federal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Security Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Sberbank of Russia pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%.

Summary

Sberbank of Russia beats Security Federal on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security Federal

Security Federal Corp. is a bank holding company for Security Federal Bank, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and originating commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, consumer loans, and mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate. Its products and services include personal savings and loans; online and mobile banking; investment services; home, auto, and business insurance; trust services; credit cards; business loans; and business credit cards. The company was founded in July 1987 and is headquartered in Aiken, SC.

About Sberbank of Russia

Sberbank Russia PJSC provides commercial banking and financial services. The company engages in corporate and retail banking activities, such as corporate loans, asset management, payroll projects, leasing, online banking, cash and settlement services, among others. In addition, the company offers a wide range of services to financial institutions, such as correspondent accounts, custody services, and interbank lending, among others. It operates through the following segments: Moscow, Central and Northern Regions of European Part of Russia; Volga Region and South of European Part of Russia; Ural, Siberia and Far East of Russia; and Other Countries. The company was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

