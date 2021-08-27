Compass (NYSE:COMP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on COMP. Compass Point raised Compass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Compass from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compass presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Shares of NYSE COMP opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.12. Compass has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Compass will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

