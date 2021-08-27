Conceal (CCX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30,802.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Conceal has a total market cap of $5.45 million and approximately $30,802.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Conceal has traded up 45.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,827.46 or 0.99858154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00041462 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010124 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $241.61 or 0.00494118 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.43 or 0.00364903 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $421.18 or 0.00861357 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00067986 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004727 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,537,427 coins and its circulating supply is 10,958,219 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

